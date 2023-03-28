iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

BMS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,855 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 18.3% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $398.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.63 and a 200-day moving average of $392.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

