iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $398.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.01. The company has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

