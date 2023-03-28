iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.0% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $398.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

