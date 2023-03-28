iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

