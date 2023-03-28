iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

