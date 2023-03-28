iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after buying an additional 167,136 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 201,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,265,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $218.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.46. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

