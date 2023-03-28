JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.52) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.27) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.84) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 185 ($2.27) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 293.13 ($3.60).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 166.15 ($2.04) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,732.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 172.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.12 ($2.62).

Insider Buying and Selling

About JD Sports Fashion

In related news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 40,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £68,400 ($84,039.81). In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson bought 159,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £241,153.04 ($296,293.21). Also, insider Ian Dyson bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £68,400 ($84,039.81). 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.