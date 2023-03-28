Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Sun Hung Kai Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sun Hung Kai Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 4.32%.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

