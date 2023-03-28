Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Astria Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.66) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATXS. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $11.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $192.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

