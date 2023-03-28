Jiayin Group (JFIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th.

Jiayin Group Stock Performance

JFIN opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $178.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.79.

Institutional Trading of Jiayin Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jiayin Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in the operation of an online individual finance marketplace in China, which connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

