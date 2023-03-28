Keeler THomas Management LLC Takes $974,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.96.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $525.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

