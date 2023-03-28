KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown Castle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

CCI opened at $127.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.53. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

