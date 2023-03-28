KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown Castle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.
Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Crown Castle Price Performance
CCI opened at $127.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.53. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crown Castle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown Castle (CCI)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.