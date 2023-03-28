KeyCorp Comments on The Southern Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SO. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.24 on Monday. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average is $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Southern by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

