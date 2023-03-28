Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kingsoft Cloud

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.