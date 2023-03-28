Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance
Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.