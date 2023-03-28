Kronos Worldwide, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Kronos Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kronos Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.45%.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
