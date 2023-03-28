Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $495.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.39. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

