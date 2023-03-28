Leede Jones Gab Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KBL. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$26.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.16. The company has a market cap of C$290.25 million, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$26.53 and a 1 year high of C$34.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.07%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

