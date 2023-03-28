Lifesci Capital Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $11.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXS. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $41,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

