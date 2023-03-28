LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

