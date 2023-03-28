Lion Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Keeler THomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $2,641,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of APD opened at $270.19 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.47 and a 200 day moving average of $282.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on APD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

