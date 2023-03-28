Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $667,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MBB opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $101.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.32.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

