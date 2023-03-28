Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 501,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

