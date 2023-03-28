Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 968 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $247.97 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.09. The company has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

