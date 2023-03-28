Lion Street Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $398.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

