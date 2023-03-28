Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool accounts for about 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Whirlpool Stock Performance

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.02. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $199.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -24.96%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.