Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 3,675 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 0.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.65. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

