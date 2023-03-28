Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $24.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,327,000 after purchasing an additional 339,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,930,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

