Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives $3.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

MGTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.10. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,558,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

