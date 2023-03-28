Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

