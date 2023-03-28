Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $192.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC opened at $127.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.02 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also

