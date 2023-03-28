Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

