Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

