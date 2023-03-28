Neogen (NEOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) will be issuing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.88 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, analysts expect Neogen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 366.00 and a beta of 0.96. Neogen has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEOG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at $212,412.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Neogen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the second quarter worth $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

