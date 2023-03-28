NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $123.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.55. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in NIKE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

