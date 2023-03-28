Northland Capmk Weighs in on OppFi Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of OppFi in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OppFi’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
OppFi Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.
About OppFi
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OppFi (OPFI)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.