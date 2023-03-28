Northland Capmk Weighs in on OppFi Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of OppFi in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OppFi’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $1.97 on Monday. OppFi has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $215.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

