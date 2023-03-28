Nucor Co. (NUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Nucor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Nucor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $149.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.85. Nucor has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 71.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

