NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

