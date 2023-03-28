Nvest Financial LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.