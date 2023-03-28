Nvest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 996 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 163.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $327.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.28 and a 200 day moving average of $296.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

