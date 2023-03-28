Nvest Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nvest Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $473.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.16 and a 200 day moving average of $460.59.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

