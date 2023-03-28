Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.79. The firm has a market cap of $525.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.96.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

