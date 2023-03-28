Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.