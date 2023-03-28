Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $324.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

