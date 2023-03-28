OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

