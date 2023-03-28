OncoCyte (OCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OncoCyte Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OncoCyte

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.