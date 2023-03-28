OncoCyte (OCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OncoCyte Stock Up 6.9 %
NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
