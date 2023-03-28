OpGen (OPGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OpGen Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OpGen Company Profile
OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.
