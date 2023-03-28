OpGen (OPGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.22.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

