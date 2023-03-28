Oppenheimer Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

