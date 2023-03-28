Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.83. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $16.00.

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,447,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,220,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,488. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Stories

