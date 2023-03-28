Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
Oracle Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $243.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.
About Oracle
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oracle (ORCL)
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.