Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $569.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $35.34.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

